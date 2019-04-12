Tragedy strikes at Nipsey Hussle funeral

Authorities are looking for a gray Hyundai that did a drive by shooting at a line of mourners in Los Angeles Thursday during Nipsey Hussles procession. One of the victims was pronounced dead and three were injured ranging in age from 30 to 50. The shooting occured at 103 St and Main St.

"We must stop this senseless violence." said Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore



The chief of the Los Angeles Police Department continued on Twitter saying: "Today 10 of thousand gathered in tribute 2 Nipsey Hussle. LAPD showed the world that the men and women of this Department are compassionate and without peer. They worked seamlessly with our community advocates to keep the peace. I'm grateful."