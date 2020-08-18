null: nullpx
Tracy Morgan files for divorce and asks for joint legal custody of their daughter

They're battling for their daughter
Aug 18, 2020 – 12:47 PM EDT
Things could get a little messy for Tracy Morgan and his estranged wife Megan.

On July 28th, Megan was first to file for divorce asking sole legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old daughter. However, Tracy Morgan filed for divorce the next day asking for joint legal custody of their daughter. There's about to be a parental battle brewing.

Tracy also requested that Megan change her last name back to her maiden name.

The couple do have a prenuptual marriage agreement as stated in their divorce papers.

The couple were married for almost 5 years after Tracy and Megan met on a blind date. Later that year, they were engaged at the Emmy Awards. In July 2013, their daughter Maven was born. So they had a lot of history together.

