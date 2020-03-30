Toyota to produce face shields for Texas hospitals

Toyota Motor North America released a statement saying that their plants have been put on pause and some will start to produce face masks while others will be producing ventilators, respirators, COVID-19 masks, and other medical devices.

"We are eager to contribute our expertise and know-how in order to help quickly bring to market the medical supplies and equipment needed to combat the COVID crisis," said Ted Ogawa, incoming CEO, TMNA. "Our message to the medical equipment community is we are here to help, please utilize our expertise."

MD Anderson hospital in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and other hospitals in Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan will be getting supplies from the vehicle manufacturer first.