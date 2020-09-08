Tory Lanez is denying that his streams have dropped after Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez is squashing rumors that his streaming numbers are plummetting due to fans boycotting his music. The Canadian rapper is denying reports from Forbes about his streaming numbers.

Forbes reportedly claimed that his streaming numbers had dropped 40% in the wake of Megan Thee Stallion accusations about being shot by Lanez. Lanez's numbers dropped 9 million from a 22 million stream since mid-June.

Lanez calls that data a lie telling HotNewHipHop in a DM. "I have 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify currently."