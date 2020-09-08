Tory Lanez is denying that his streams have dropped after Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Tory Lanez is squashing rumors that his streaming numbers are plummetting due to fans boycotting his music. The Canadian rapper is denying reports from Forbes about his streaming numbers.
Forbes reportedly claimed that his streaming numbers had dropped 40% in the wake of Megan Thee Stallion accusations about being shot by Lanez. Lanez's numbers dropped 9 million from a 22 million stream since mid-June.
Lanez calls that data a lie telling HotNewHipHop in a DM. "I have 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify currently."
MTS accused Lanez of shooting her for "no reason" after attending a Hollywood Hills party July 12. MTS suffered gunshot wounds and had to surgerically remove the bullets. She reported to police that she had cut her foot on glass to protect herself and other passengers. Lanez was arrested and charged that night for carrying a concealed weapon and could be facing assault charges.
