Tony Parker came on stage with Snoop Dogg in San Antonio

DJ Snoopadelic was rocking his set Wednesday inside the Tobin Center. Tony Parker revealed on Instagram stories he was helping hype up the audience and shouting "I love you, San Antonio."
Nov 7, 2019 – 12:48 PM EST

DJ Hammburger was able to capture that moment.

Tony Parker also shared that he gifted Snoop Dogg with a Tony Parker Spurs jersey.


