Tom Hanks and wife Rita tested positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are both in Australia for the pre-production of Elvis Presley movie. While in the down under, the Oscar winner along with his wife Rita had both been diagnosed with COVID-19, the coronavirus.

They are receiving treatment and working closely with Australian agencies to help identify anyone that they may have had direct contact with.



The untitled movie about Elvis Presley isn't scheduled to be released until October 1, 2021, which is a ways.



As a reminder, practice distancing. Washing your hands throughly, coughing or sneezing in your sleeve to help fight the battle of the coronavirus.