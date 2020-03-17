Tom Brady leaves the Patriots

Tom Brady will not be returning the the New England Patriots this upcoming season. The 42-year-old will be hitting the NFL free agency market and is being sought by a number of teams.

One of those teams eyeing Brady is the Tennessee Titans but they signed Ryan Tannehill to a contract in the amount of $118 million. The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers expressed interest in the seasoned quarterback.

The Patriots front office believer that Brady only had a few years left in him and were going with a two to three year contract extension worth $30 million. This year changed everything for the Patriots as the sought to rebuild their roster as they prepare for their first season without their rockstar player.

First Brady thanked his team on a social media post.







Brady then thanked his fans and supporters.