Tips for cleaning your phone thoroughly

Washing your hands is the best way to stay healthy in this day in age. But all of that handwashing could be for nothing if you touch your phone and you haven't sanitized it. Imagine this, you set your phone on a table and it may pick up any germs on that surface.

You can't just put alcohol on a cotton ball and start cleaning it without damaging it.

We've got some tips for you to keep it clean and not to damage it.

First of all, turn off your phone and unplug anything that's connected to it. Take off the case if it has one. Don't spray any cleaners such as Lysol or abraisive chemicals on it as it could damage the touchscreen. Don't use any canned air or air compressors to remove dust as it may damage the speakers.

Using a sanitary wipe that has 70% alcohol to wipe down the phone is ok. The best thing to use is a microfiber cloth just like a cloth to clean your glasses. Paper towels with disinfectant is ok. Just don't spray the phone itself. Also, remember to clean the case inside and out.

Cleaning your phone regularly, like twice a week is recommended is one of the many measures to help slow the spread of diseases and viruses such as the coronavirus.