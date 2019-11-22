Tinashe and G-Eazy sizzle in "So Much Better" video

Here's a hot new video from Tinashe's new album Songs for You . Tinahse makes an appearance in "So Much Better" featuring G-Eazy.

The R&B songstress said “This project is my cathartic release, a new beginning, a new era, a new decade!!!” Tinashe released the project independently chiming in "I wouldn't change a thing. I've grown up and I am so incredibly thankful to have done so through this music."