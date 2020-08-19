'Tiger King's' zoo permanently shut down by the feds
Univision,Aug 19, 2020 – 12:29 PM EDT
The feds Tuesday had permanently closed "Tiger King's" Oklahoma Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.
According to Jeffrey Lowe, the U.S. Department of Agriculture had suspended the exhibitor license for the exotic animal park. Lowe also mentioned that the zoo will be a private film set for any Tiger-King related content for television or streaming services.
The zoo was closed due to COVID-19 but had reopened to the public in May to visitors.
