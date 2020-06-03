Three ex-cops who accompanied in the killing of George Floyd to be charged

Three former Minnesota police officers who had accompanied Derek Chauvin, the one who knelt on the neck of George Floyd killing him have been arrested and are awaiting charges.

Senator Amy Klobuchar had announced plans on charging the ex-cops Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng who were on the scene.

Both Lane and Kueng had helped Chauvin apprehend Floyd and Thao just stood there as everything unfolded, not saying a word about Chauvin's knee on his neck and Floyd pleading that he could not breathe.

As for Chauvin, his charges were upgraded from third-degree murder to second-degree murder. As for the other three ex police officers, charges have not yet been set but it is unclear if the same charges will be filed against them.

Hennepin County Medical Examiner had ruled the death of George Floyd a homicide. They listed the cause of death as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.

An independent autopsy by conducted by Dr. Allecia M. Wilson of the University of Michigan and Dr. Michael Baden, a former New York City medical examiner found