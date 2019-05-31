There's a new Batman confirmed

It's official. Warner Brothers studio just selected Robert Pattinson to play the role of Bruce Wayne or better known as Batman. The new film, titled 'The Batman' will be released on June 25, 2021. Production for the movie which is directed by Matt Reeves will begin this summer.

Robert was born May 13, 1986 in London, England and has starred in Twilight films, Vanity Fair, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to name a few.

It was a tough decision with the studio but Robert won against runner up Nicholas Hoult for the role of Batman.

Back in January, it was originally announced that Ben Affleck will return as Batman but the 46-year-old actor had announced that he won't be returning.

"I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter, but just couldn’t come up with a version, I couldn’t crack it," he said. "So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it. They got some really good people, so I’m excited." said Affleck.

Are you excited for Robert Pattinson to perform the role as the caped crusader?