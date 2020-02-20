The Weeknd stopping in San Antonio this August

The Weeknd is dropping his new album The After Hours on March 20th and will be performing live on Saturday Night Live on March 7th, his third appearance on the live television show.

Now, fans of Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd will be able to experience his album live with state-of-the-art production and "one of the most innovative" stage designs to date.

The Weeknd will be doing a 57-date tour around the United States, Canada, UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and France with Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver. They will be making a stop in San Antonio, TX on August 19th performing inside the AT&T Center.