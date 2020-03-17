The Weeknd releases new track listing for 'After Hours'

With only three days until the release of The Weeknd's After Hours, Abel released the 14-track listing on St. Patrick's day.

1.) Alone Again

2.) Too Late

3.) Hardest To Love

4.) Scared To Live

5.) Snowchild

6.) Escape From LA

7.) Heartless

8.) Faith

9.) Blinding Lights

10.) In Your Eyes

11.) Save Your Tears

12.) Repeat After Me (Interlude)

13.) After Hours

14.) Until I Bleed Out