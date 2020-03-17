The Weeknd releases new track listing for 'After Hours'
Univision,Mar 17, 2020 – 03:21 PM EDT
With only three days until the release of The Weeknd's After Hours, Abel released the 14-track listing on St. Patrick's day.
1.) Alone Again
2.) Too Late
3.) Hardest To Love
4.) Scared To Live
5.) Snowchild
6.) Escape From LA
7.) Heartless
8.) Faith
9.) Blinding Lights
10.) In Your Eyes
11.) Save Your Tears
12.) Repeat After Me (Interlude)
13.) After Hours
14.) Until I Bleed Out