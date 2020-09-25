The Weeknd drops music video for 'King Of The Fall' track
Sep 25, 2020
Reminese with the Weeknd's re-released 2014 track "King of the Fall".
That same song that was originally dropped onto SoundCloud in 2014 right before when he dropped his 2015 album Beauty Behind the Madness. Unfortunately, that track never made it to the record. Now, The Weeknd just treated all of his fans by placing it for stream on all platforms.
WARNING: This music video contains explicit language!
Abel told Rolling Stone that he could have more project releases as soon as the pandemic dies down.
