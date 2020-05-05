The Weeknd debuts new music on 'American Dad' TV show
The Weeknd's first animated appearance
Univision,May 5, 2020 – 12:25 PM EDT
A brand new episode of "American Dad" aired Monday (May 4) featuring the After Hours singer The Weeknd. Abel made his animated guest appearance during the 30-minute episode that was titled "A Starboy Is Born".
The cartoon episode also featured the brand new single. Check out the video below.
Also, we learned that we can expect more animated appearances by Abel. He is set to guest voice on a new episode of "Robot Chicken" and is open to working with all animators. He is also wanting his own animated series one day. Abel also mentioned that it is a dream of his to work on The Simpsons.