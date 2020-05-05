The Weeknd debuts new music on 'American Dad' TV show

A brand new episode of "American Dad" aired Monday (May 4) featuring the After Hours singer The Weeknd. Abel made his animated guest appearance during the 30-minute episode that was titled "A Starboy Is Born".

Also, we learned that we can expect more animated appearances by Abel. He is set to guest voice on a new episode of "Robot Chicken" and is open to working with all animators. He is also wanting his own animated series one day. Abel also mentioned that it is a dream of his to work on The Simpsons.