The Weeeknd upset after Grammys snub with zero nominations

After releasing After Hours, one of the year's biggest albums, The Weeknd was wondering where his Grammy nomination was? Even his peers in the game were upset for Abel.

Variety wanted to get to the bottom of this and had asked the man in charge, Harvey Mason, Jr, the Recording Academy Chief about as big as The Weeknd's album was how could it have completely got ignored.

“It really just comes down to the voting body that decides,” he said. “We have eight nomination slots to fill in [the ‘Big Four’ categories: Best Album, Song, Record and New Artist], five in others, and the voters vote for their favorites. It’s really interesting, though.”

Mason stood firmly behind his voting committee and insited that the process is through.

“All the records get the fairest of fair shakes. We listen to all the music — even an album, you’re listening to almost the whole album, it takes I don’t know how many hours,” he said. “It’s a long, arduous process and people take pride in it. The people in that room care: there’s no agendas in there, there’s no ‘let’s snub this person’ or that person. It’s about, ‘Let’s try and find excellence.'”

When asked if The Weeknd was on the shortlist...

“We never talk about what’s on the shortlist, so I’ll leave it at that,” Mason said.

So if you're curious to know who is nominated for the Best R&B Album, here are the nominees for the 2021 Grammys.