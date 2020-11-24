The Undertaker rests well in his final farewell into retirement

On Sunday (November 22nd), the WWE gave The Undertaker his final farewell as he goes off into retirement during the Survivor Series. The Austin, Texas born WWE superstar whose real name is Mark William Calaway gave us 30 years of explosions and holograms.

WWE owner Vince McMahon had made a special appearance in the center of the ring to announce the Dead Man one final time and couldn't hide his emotions surrounded by the video wall filled with roaring fans.

“Tonight marks the end of an era," McMahon said ... "An end of an era of the most storied career in history, it'll never be duplicated."



The crowd chants as The Undertaker took the center of the ring and said "My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace." That was the cue for Undertaker's former manager Paul Bearer to make a holographic appearance. Bearer's real name was Bill Moody who served as The Undertaker's manager had passed away in 2013. It was a great touching tribute in show of respect for Moody.







The WWE gave a visual tribute to the legendary wrestler who gave us all 30 years of awesomeness.







The Undertaker makes an official post to his verified Twitter page "The final bell tolls... #ThankYou"



