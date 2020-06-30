The tracklist to Pop Smoke's new album has been revealed

A day after the album art for Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Reach For The Moon been unveiled, the tracklisting was released.

It contains features from Latin artist Karol G as well as hip hop artists Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, 50 Cent, and many others in the 19-track album.

1. “Bad Bitch from Tokyo (Intro)”

2. “Aim for the Moon” feat. Quavo

3. “For the Night feat. Lil Baby and DaBaby

4. “44 Bulldog”

5. “Gangstas”

6. “Yea Yea”

7. “Creature” feat. Swae Lee

8. “Snitchin'” feat. Quavo, Future, & Polo G

9. “Make It Rain” feat. Rowdy Rebel

10. “The Woo” feat. 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch

11. “West Coast Sh*t” feat. Tyga and Quavo

12. “Enjoy Yourself” feat. KAROL G

13. “Hotel Lobby”

14. “What You Know About Love”

15. “Something Special”

16. “Diana” feat. King Combs

17. “Got It on Me”

18. “Tunnel Vision (Outro)”

19. “Dior (Bonus)”

"you were always shootings for the stars and aiming for the moon. everything we talked about is happening, the only thing is you’re not here in the flesh to see it all come together. you wanted Virgil to design your album cover and lead creative.. Virgil designed the album cover and led creative.. we love you and miss you more and more each day ❤️" Pop's manager, Steven Victor posted to Instagram.