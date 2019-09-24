'The Simpsons' & 'Rick and Morty' producer dead at 54

J. Michael Mendel is well known as the animation producer for The Simpsons and Rick and Morty. The four-time Emmy-award winning producer was the heart of Rick and Morty

Adult Swim, the subsidiary of Cartoon Network released a statement on Mendel's death.







In 1989, Mendel joined "The Simpsons" team after leaving "The Tracey Ullman Show" once the cartoon had earned it's own spinoff show. Mendel worked alongside James L. Brooks, Gracie Films and Fox.

Mendel worked on 207 episodes winning him three Emmy's in with The Simpsons in 1995, 1997, 1998 and for Rick and Morty in 2018.

Mendel is survived by his wife, Juel Bestrop.