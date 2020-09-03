The Rock reveals that him and his family had COVID-19

Actor Dwayne Johnson or better known as "The Rock" revealed to his millions of fans on Instagram that he along with his family had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the video, he said that him, his wife Lauren Hashian and his daughters Jasmine (4) and Tiana (2) were all sick. Thankfully now, they've all recovered tremendously.

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well," the Jumanji star continued. "And I've gone through some doozies in the past."

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," Johnson said, adding that the reason contracting the virus is so different "is because my No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones."

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side. We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy."

The Rock says that they probably contracted the virus through someone in their close family and friends circle.

"If you guys are having family and friends over to your house, you know them, you trust them. They can be quarantining just like you guys. You still never know. You never know," he said, suggesting to have visitors "tested the day before."