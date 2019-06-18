The Rock nails touching speech at award show

The entrance for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was an incrediable one last night at the MTV Moviie & TV Awards. In fact, the former WWE wrestling superstar walked into Queen's "We Will Rock You" along with dancers and his name in flames on the screen.

Aftter giving "the look", The Rock accepted the 2019 Generation Award.

"Thank you. Thank you so much. We first of all, I want to thank the dancers and the choriographers Dave Scott and John Silver. Give it up for them - my boys!" said Johnson holding his "incredibly awesome prestigious award."

“I also want to thank my family at home. My girls — I got a houseful of strong ass women. But mainly, I want to thank the ones who make this whole thing happen. I want to thank you — the people, the fans. I thank you. All of you at home, you are the reason I'm getting this, so I wanna share a really quick lesson with you guys that I've learned over the years.”

“When I first got to Hollywood — Hollywood, they didn't know what the hell to do with me. I mean, I was this half-black, half-Samoan and six foot four, 275-pound pro wrestler. You know; I was told at that time, 'Well, you got to be a certain way. You got to drop some weight. You've got to be somebody different. You got to stop working out. Stop doing the things that I love. You got to stop calling yourself 'The Rock.' What?!”