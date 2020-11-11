The Rock gives free brand new Xbox consoles to ill kids at children's hospital in Colorado
Press here to react
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is giving back in a big way. The 48-year-old actor partnered up with Xbox and Gamers Outreach to give back to the young patients at the Children's Hospital Colorado.
The hospital is one of 20 across the nation to get the brand new Xbox Series X game console, which launched on Tuesday.
Each console and wireless controller is outfitted with The Rock's Brahma Bull logo and a message that reads "Keep smiling and have fun. Love, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson."
In addition to the consoles, the hospitals will get a Gamers Outreach go-kart that is a portable recreational kiosk for the kids who cannot leave their hospital room.
"The GO Karts were built specifically for hospitals to empower and bring joy to families through play, giving kids access to interactive entertainment and the chance to socialize via video games," said a press release announcing the surprise.
It was 20 years ago, The Rock had helped launch the very first Xbox gaming system with Bill Gates.
"These kids are battling through their illnesses with incredible bravery and I’m thrilled @microsoft, @gamersoutreach and myself can provide some joy and smiles," wrote Johnson. "You kids show me and the world, what real strength means. Stay strong & Keep smilin’."