The reason you may see blue Halloween candy buckets this season

This Halloween you might be seeing more blue Halloween candy buckets around. The blue buckets actually serve a purpose, which is to alert people that the trick-or-treater has autism and may not be verbal.

This is part of the "blue bucket movement" started by some mothers who are raising autistic children.

Blue is the color of autism awareness and mothers who are part of the Autism Community Network are urging other parents to follow and start a new trend for years to come.