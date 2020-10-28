The leaders of the American Music Awards are The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch

Congratulations to The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch have both the most nominations for the 2020 American Music Awards with eight each including the most coveted award and artist of the year.

Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift all each have earned four nominations. It was DaBaby and Doja Cat who were nominated for the first time ever.

Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd are all competing for Artist of the Year category. Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch compete for the Favorite (Rap/Hip Hop) category.

For the first time ever, the AMAs introduced two new categories for Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Female Artist for Rap / Hip Hop as well as Favorite Male and Female Arist, Favorite Album and Favorite Song for the Latin category.

Voting is now open for all the categories, so fans can partake in. The winners will be announced at the 2020 American Music Awards from Los Angeles on Sunday, November 22nd on ABC.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – folklore

The Weeknd – After Hours

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby – My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat – Hot Pink

Summer Walker – Over It

The Weeknd – After Hours

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

Summer Walker – “Playing Games”

The Weeknd – “Heartless”