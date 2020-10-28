The leaders of the American Music Awards are The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch
Congratulations to The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch have both the most nominations for the 2020 American Music Awards with eight each including the most coveted award and artist of the year.
Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift all each have earned four nominations. It was DaBaby and Doja Cat who were nominated for the first time ever.
Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd are all competing for Artist of the Year category. Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch compete for the Favorite (Rap/Hip Hop) category.
For the first time ever, the AMAs introduced two new categories for Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Female Artist for Rap / Hip Hop as well as Favorite Male and Female Arist, Favorite Album and Favorite Song for the Latin category.
Voting is now open for all the categories, so fans can partake in. The winners will be announced at the 2020 American Music Awards from Los Angeles on Sunday, November 22nd on ABC.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “cardigan”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Taylor Swift – folklore
The Weeknd – After Hours
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Baby – My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Doja Cat – Hot Pink
Summer Walker – Over It
The Weeknd – After Hours
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”
Summer Walker – “Playing Games”
The Weeknd – “Heartless”
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour