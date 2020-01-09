The latest "Birds of Prey" trailer is here
You want action. You got action!
Univision,Jan 9, 2020 – 11:50 AM EST
Warner Bros newest movie featuring Margot Robbie portraying the character of Harley Quinn returns next month. DC released a brand new trailer to get us hyped about Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opening in theaters everywhere on February 7th.
Robbie is joined by famous faces that include Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor, and Ella Jay Basco in the Cathy-Yan directed film.