The late Lil Peep and iLoveMakonnen join Fall Out Boy in 'I've Been Waiting'

"Dedicated to all those people that want to feel magic around them. And also to Peep, who inspired this magic." reads the message in ancient font in the beginning of the music video.

The setting of the video starts off in a magical fairy forest filled with CGI visual effects. The song is dedicated to the late Lil Peep who died in 2017 and doesn't make an appearance in the video.

iLoveMakonnen wanted to bring a memory of Peep to life and asked Fall Out Boy to join in for a hybrid hip-hop / pop rhythmic sounding tune.

Warning: This video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.