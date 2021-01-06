Dr. Dre's house was a target for robbers hours after he was admitted to the hospital, police said

Four people were detained after an attempted burglary at Dr. Dre's hilltop home in Los Angeles a few hours after he was taken to the hospital for a brain aneurysm. The Los Angeles Police Department said that officers had responded to a call reporting suspects seen "coming over a hill" near the 12700 block of Charon Road in the hills above Brentwood.

The suspects gave a short pursuit before being arrested. It was clear that they were intending to rob the home after the announcement that the rap mogul was taken to the hospital.

According to Google maps, there is a public trail that runs along the homes immediate to the east on the block.

Back in 2014, Dre purchased the home that was owned by Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen for $40 million.