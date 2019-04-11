98.5 The Beat
The Game shows off his Nipsey Hussle tattoo
Rappers are permantly honoring the late rapper
Univision,Apr 11, 2019 – 12:44 PM EDT
The Game wanted to honor the late Nipsey Hussle in a huge way. He just got inked up a big portrait of Hussle's mug on his chest.
Game shared the work being done on his Instagram stories with his fans of the touching tribute that was done by Nikko Hurtado, a tattoo artist in Los Angeles.
The Game wasn't the only one with the idea of getting tatted up. Rick Ross had recently got ink work on the back of his leg of the late Crenshaw legend.