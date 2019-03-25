98.5 The Beat
The "Dora the Explorer" live action trailer is here
Looks good.
Univision,Mar 25, 2019 – 1:37 PM EDT
Nickelodeon just dropped the new trailer to "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" and it gives a "Tomb Raider" type of vibe. The trailer shows the movie will be packed full of action and adventure.
While "Dora the Explorer" first aired in 2000 on Nick Jr. with a fan base of primarily children. Now those children have grown up and now can enjoy an action packed movie with the 7-year-old, her companion Boots, and Dora's cousin, Diego.
It all starts when Dora's parents discover the mystery of a lost Inca civilization. The trailer even shows Dora pulling out a knife!