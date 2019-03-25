The "Dora the Explorer" live action trailer is here

Nickelodeon just dropped the new trailer to "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" and it gives a "Tomb Raider" type of vibe. The trailer shows the movie will be packed full of action and adventure.

While "Dora the Explorer" first aired in 2000 on Nick Jr. with a fan base of primarily children. Now those children have grown up and now can enjoy an action packed movie with the 7-year-old, her companion Boots, and Dora's cousin, Diego.