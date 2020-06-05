The city of Washington D.C. literally paints a message on the street ahead of demonstrators Saturday
The city approved the street mural
Univision,Jun 5, 2020 – 10:56 AM EDT
In Washington DC, just north of the White House, a large message is being painted on the street that says "Black Lives Matter" in yellow paint.
The painting which was approved by DC Mayor Bowser, was installed by the D.C. Department of Public Works which is 35 feet tall taking up the width of the road and stretches two-blocks . They painted the mural ahead of the demonstrations Saturday.