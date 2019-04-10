The City of Los Angeles will rename an intersection after Nipsey Hussle

The Los Angeles City Council will be motioning whether to rename the Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard intersection to "Emias 'Nipsey Hissle' Asghedom Square" this Friday.

There is currently an online petition that has about half a million signatures to make the street name change.

Rapper Ice Cube was recently stopped at the Los Angeles International Airport by TMZ on his thoughts of changing the intersection. "Anything to honor him, he a good dude" said Cube while walking to his gate.



The 33-year-old rapper was gunned down right outside of his clothing store last month. He was celebrated in the community for activism and his involvement in the community.