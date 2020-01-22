The cause of Juice WRLD's death been released by medical examiner

We all lost Juice WRLD last month. The medical examiner had released the cause of death of the 21-year-old rapper who's real name is Jarad A. Higgins. Juice died from an accidental overdose from oxycodone and codeine in a high amount.

Cook County Medical examiner just released a Twitter statement in regards of the death of Juice WRLD. The cause of death forthe 21-year-old rapper who's real name is Jarad A. Higgins was from a high toxic amount of oxycodone combined with codeine. "The manner of death is accident."

The mixture made Juice go into a seizure and into cardiac arrest after landing at Chicago's Midway Airport.