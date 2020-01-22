The cause of Juice WRLD's death been released by medical examiner
Cook County Medical examiner just released a Twitter statement in regards of the death of Juice WRLD. The cause of death forthe 21-year-old rapper who's real name is Jarad A. Higgins was from a high toxic amount of oxycodone combined with codeine. "The manner of death is accident."
The mixture made Juice go into a seizure and into cardiac arrest after landing at Chicago's Midway Airport.
Authorities had seized nearly 70 pounds of marijunana that were in vacuum sealed bags stashed in suitcases in the private jet that Juice was flying in. On top of the drugs was also three registered guns, however two of Juice's associates were arrested for possession of firearm.