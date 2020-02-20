The Casagrandes return for season 2

The Casagrandes are back! Ronnie Anne and her multi-generational Mexican-American family return with more adventures, love and laughter in the big city.

The show premeres 20 new episodes this fall on Nickelodeon Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. central in their second season.



The remaining cast features the voices of Carlos Alazraqui ( The Fairly OddParents) as Carlos, “Tio;” Roxana Ortega ( The League) as Frida, “Tia;” Alexa PenaVega ( Spy Kids) as Carlota; Jared Kozak ( Born this Way) as CJ; Alex Cazares ( The Boss Baby: Back in Business) as Carl; Ruben Garfias ( East Los High) as Hector, “Abuelo;” and Sonia Manzano ( Sesame Street) as Rosa, “Abuela.”