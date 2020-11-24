Brother of 21 Savage was killed in London on Sunday

Sad news to report that the brother of rapper 21 Savage was stabbed to death in London. Terrell Davis, who was 27-year-old and known as rapper TM1way was stabbed to death after an argument with a friend in the South London neighborhood of Brixton Sunday night.

"Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s**t back." Savage said on a viral photo posted to Instagram with him and his brother during their younger years as kids.

Terrell and Kyra Davis, the sister of Terrell and 21 Savage whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph are both in deep pain.

"I don't even know what to say. My heart is in pieces. I love you more than words can say. Rest in perfect peace Terrell", wrote Kyra. Terrell and 21 have the same father, Kevin Cornelius Emmons.