



The Breakfast Club is hooking a lucky Beat listener up with $10,000! Could it be you?

How it works:

To enter the drawing, tune in to 98.5 The Beat Monday – Friday, from 7am to 10pm. At the top of the hour, the DJ will announce the artist and title of song of the hour. When the listener hears the song, s/he will need to be the 8 thcaller at 1-844-440-0985 for a chance to participate. The Caller will need to correctly tell the on-air DJ the title of the song of the hour. In the event caller number 8 does not have the correct song, the next call will be taken until we get the correct answer.



Brought to you by North Star Crysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram & Fiat

Official Rules







1. Name of Promotion The Breakfast Club 10K Giveaway

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE THE CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.



2. Name and address of Sponsor: Univision San Antonio – 12451 Network Blvd. San Antonio TX. 78249

3. Name and address of Co- Sponsor(s): North Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat – 7242 San Pedro Avenue San Antonio TX. 78216

4. Date of participation: The contest begins on Thursday May 2 of 2019 at 7AM and ends on Tuesday June 4 of 2019 at 10:00pm. All completed entries must be received before on Tuesday June 4 of 2019 at 10:00pm.

5. Eligibility Requirements: Participants must be 18 years of age or older, residents of San Antonio, Texas, with a Social Security Number (SSN) or Tax Identification Number (TIN), who have not won a prize from the Sponsor within the last 30 days.

6. How to Enter: To enter the drawing, tune in to Univision Radio KBBT-FM Monday – Friday, from 7am to 10pm. At the top of the hour, the DJ will announce the artist and title of song of the hour. When the listener hears the song, s/he will need to be the 8 thcaller at 1-844-440-0985 for a chance to participate. The Caller will need to correctly tell the DJ the title of the song of the hour. In the event caller number 8 does not have the correct song, the next call will be taken until we get the correct answer.

7. Number of entries allowed: A participant may call unlimited times but can be registered only once.



8. Method of Selecting the Winner: [CA1]All registered eligible participants will be invited to attend an event at North Start Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat Dealer – 7242 San Pedro Avenue San Antonio TX. 78216, on Saturday June of 2019, from 10am-12pm. To be eligible to win, attendees must check in by 11:30AM. Attendees’ names will placed in a tombola. One will be selected randomly out of the tombola. Must be present to win, in case the person selected its not present another envelope will be chosen, until we get a winner that is present.

9. Date Winner will be selected: The winner will be selected on or around Saturday June 8 of 2019, around 12:00pm.

10. Method of notifying the Winner: Winner will be notified on-site.

11. Manner and date Prize must be collected:The winner must take possession of the prize in person on Saturday June 8 of 2019 at the North Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat – 7242 San Pedro Avenue San Antonio TX.

12. Prize(s) and estimated value: Winner will receive $10,000 dollars.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win a prize: (a) persons who from and after the beginning date of the promotion were or are employees or agents of Sponsor or Co-Sponsor, or its respective parent, affiliates, stations, subsidiaries, or the service agencies or independent contractors; (b) persons who are engaged in the development, production, distribution of materials, or drawing of winners for this contest; (c) persons who are immediate family of or who reside in the same household as any person in either of the preceding categories.

All entry forms, if there are any, will become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned to entrants. Sponsor will not be responsible for lost, stolen or misdirected entries, nor for entries that are mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete, inexact, damaged or late. Sponsor is not responsible for disconnected or misdirected calls or busy signals, incorrect or incomplete information. Entries that are mechanically reproduced, illegible, late, damaged, incomplete or inexact will be void. Each participant agrees to permit Sponsor use his/her name, address, city, state, photograph, voice, videotape or any likeness for advertising or publicity purposes for no additional compensation. Sponsor may use the information submitted to offer them information on other offers, products or services, subject to Univision’s privacy policy available at www.univision.com

Sponsor's decisions will be final and binding in all respects. Each winner and each guest, if there is one, may be required to sign a release. In the event the winner is not eligible, cannot be notified as determined in these Official Rules, or does not claim the prize as indicated in the Rules, it will be deemed as if the winner rejected the prize, and the Sponsor may select a new winner if time permits. To claim prize, winner(s) will be required to provide acceptable identification to Sponsor and claim prize as instructed. Winner(s) cannot substitute the prize for its equivalent in cash or credit. The prize cannot be replaced if lost or stolen. Prize may not be assigned or transferred by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any or all of the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion.

Sponsor reserves the right to modify or terminate this promotion for any reason including if fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor's reasonable control impairs the integrity of the promotion as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. At its sole discretion, Sponsor may disqualify any person whom it considers to have violated the Official Rules or any element of this promotion. Participants agree: (a) to be bound by the Official Rules and the Sponsor and (b) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, the Co-Sponsor(s) and their parent, affiliates, stations, subsidiaries, and independent contractors, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, from any and all liability with respect to acceptance, possession or use (or misuse) of the prizes or participation in the promotion.

All taxes (federal, state, and local) are the sole responsibility of the winner, and each winner may be required to complete tax forms. If a winner has received other prizes from Sponsor during the actual year, and if the value of said prizes exceeds $600, winner will have to provide her/his Social Security Number or Tax Identification Number to receive the prize. These rules are governed by the laws of the State of the Sponsor, without giving effect to conflicts of law principles.

For a list of winners, which will be available after the end of the promotion, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope to “Promotion – List of Winners”, to the address indicated above.

To obtain a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Promotion – Official Rules”, to the address indicated above.

In the case there is online participation: Use of any automated entry software is prohibited.Online entries made with multiple e-mail addresses, under multiple identities or through the use of any other device or artifice to enter multiple times will be deemed invalid. If the winner is an online entrant, the winning online entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address from which the entry was made. The authorized email account holder is deemed as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Sponsor shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any online service or web site, inability to submit the online entry form, or any other error or malfunction, or any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest, or for late, lost, stolen, postage due, illegible or misdirected entries.

If this contest or any web site associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or otherwise does not permit entry in the contest, or if infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper operation of this contest, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual implicated in such action, and/or to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this contest or any portion thereof. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately damage any online service or web site or undermine the legitimate operation of this contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws. Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and/or other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.