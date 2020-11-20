The American Music Awards promise to bring a night of entertainment and fun

The 2020 American Music Awards or better known as the AMA's will be live on ABC from Los Angeles, CA at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, November 22nd. The annual awards show will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson, who promises a night of fun and entertainment.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead with eight nominations each and Meagan Thee Stallion has five meanwhile Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby have four each.

Taylor Swift currently holds 29 wins. Swift is currently nominated in four categories, if she takes home a win or more she would make AMA history with the most wins.

Also some features to note this year that Maluma and Jennifer Lopez will do a world premiere of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely", two song that they wrote for their upcoming film Marry Me.

Here is a list of performers:

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez

Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat

Bell Biv DeVoe

Billie Eilish

BTS

Dan + Shay

Dua Lipa

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Baby

Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Thee Stallion

Nelly

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd and Kenny G

Here is a list of presenters:

Anthony Anderson

Ciara

Christian Serratos

David Dobrik

Kristin Cavallari

Laverne Cox

Cara Delevingne

Derek Hough

Paris Hilton