The American Music Awards promise to bring a night of entertainment and fun
The 2020 American Music Awards or better known as the AMA's will be live on ABC from Los Angeles, CA at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, November 22nd. The annual awards show will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson, who promises a night of fun and entertainment.
The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead with eight nominations each and Meagan Thee Stallion has five meanwhile Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby have four each.
Taylor Swift currently holds 29 wins. Swift is currently nominated in four categories, if she takes home a win or more she would make AMA history with the most wins.
Also some features to note this year that Maluma and Jennifer Lopez will do a world premiere of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely", two song that they wrote for their upcoming film Marry Me.
Here is a list of performers:
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat
Bell Biv DeVoe
Billie Eilish
BTS
Dan + Shay
Dua Lipa
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Baby
Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Thee Stallion
Nelly
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd and Kenny G
Here is a list of presenters:
Anthony Anderson
Ciara
Christian Serratos
David Dobrik
Kristin Cavallari
Laverne Cox
Cara Delevingne
Derek Hough
Paris Hilton
Tayshia Adams