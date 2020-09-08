Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcome baby girl into the world

Join us in congratulating new parents Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert who welcomed their second child Rue Rose into the world. The baby girl was born Sunday, at 3:28 a.m. according to the Instagram post by NBA player Iman.

It was reported that the baby was born in the bathroom at their Atlanta residence a day after the baby shower just like how her big sister Iman Tayla five years ago.

A day ago the family celebrated with some family and friends such as Karrueche Tran, Queen Naija, La La Anthony, and Lori Harvey at the baby shower.