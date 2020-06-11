Texas Southern University grants full scholarship to George Floyd's daughter

Gianna Floyd has been offered a full scholarship at Texas Souther University in honor of her father George Floyd, who had grew up in Houston. Six year old Gianna is probably not thinking about college right now but it's there whenever shes ready.

"The Board of Regents of Texas Southern University (TSU) honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest," said on a social media post from TSU. "Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School. The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd's beloved daughter, Gianna. TSU's executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University."