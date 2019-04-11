Texas lawmakers considering death penalty for abortion bill

A proposed abortion ban is on the table at the capital of Texas. Lawmakers had spent their time in the early A.M. hearing emotional testimony about the proposed ban.

House Bill 896 will criminalize abortion in the State of Texas and classify it as homicide. That means if a woman has an abortion then they will be sentenced to the death penalty.

State Representative Victoria Neave (D), said "How is one essentially okay with subjecting a woman to the death penalty for the exact... to do to her the same thing that one is alleging that she is doing to a child."

“I think it’s important to remember that if a drunk driver kills a pregnant woman, they get charged twice. If you murder a pregnant woman, you get charged twice. So I’m not specifically criminalizing women. What I’m doing is equalizing the law." State Representative Tony Tinderholt (R) said.