Texas Gov. Greg Abbott attends George Floyd's service in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Texas Governor Greg Abbott attended the visitation of George Floyd in Houston on Monday. The visitation is open to the public at the Fountain of Praise Church before the burial on Tuesday. Thousands of people are expected to make their condolences.

“Today is a sad day. Ever since his death has been a sad day,” Abbott told reporters before meeting privately with Floyd’s family, saying he would express his condolences and give them a flag flown over the Texas Capitol in Floyd’s honor.

A week ago, the governor spoke with the family before making plans on attending. Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate will also be traveling to Houston to meet with the family to pay his respects.

George will be buried next to his mother at a private service.



