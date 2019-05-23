98.5 The Beat
"Terminator: Dark Fate" trailer drops
He told you he'll be back. Arnold Schwarzenegger is back as the Terminator T-800 in the new film "Dark Fate". In the Tim Miller directed film, Linda Hamilton returns to her iconic role as Sarah Connor. T-800 and Sarah both help protect Dani Ramos from the new advanced Terminator prototype. The new Terminator, coined as Rev 9, played by Gabriel Luna, is an advanced liquid metal Terminator that has the ability to split into separate units.
Univision,May 23, 2019 – 1:00 PM EDT
Actress Natalia Reyes plays the role of Dani Ramos who is a young woman who is hybrid Terminator and human that is tarted by the new Terminator.
The film drops into theaters on November 1, 2019.