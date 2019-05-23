"Terminator: Dark Fate" trailer drops

He told you he'll be back. Arnold Schwarzenegger is back as the Terminator T-800 in the new film "Dark Fate". In the Tim Miller directed film, Linda Hamilton returns to her iconic role as Sarah Connor. T-800 and Sarah both help protect Dani Ramos from the new advanced Terminator prototype. The new Terminator, coined as Rev 9, played by Gabriel Luna, is an advanced liquid metal Terminator that has the ability to split into separate units.