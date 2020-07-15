Tekashi 6ix9ine to hire a number of armed security professionals once off house arrest

In less than three weeks, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will be off of his house arrest arrangement. The 24-year-old has laid out his safety plans by beefing up security with the hiring of 22 armed former law enforcement officers. He will be transported around town in a convoy of five bullet-proof SUV's.

With the advice from his legal team, Tekashi has already temporarily decativated his Instgram account and Twitter account to prevent any leaks of his whereabouts once he is officially off of house arrest. Also, they recomended him going "dark" for awhile until he figures out his next move.

Back on April 2nd, after being let go from jail and placed on house arrest, 69 had to relocate because he was outside causing attention to himself where someone posted to social media the exact location of where he is.

While 69 doesn't want to leave New York City, his team said he ought to reconsider.