Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly hospitalized due to overdose on caffeine and diet pills

Daniel Hernandez who is better known as Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken to a Florida hospital Tuesday. The 24-year-old rapper had adverse reaction to a combination of several substances.

Those substances were identified as a cup of coffee with two Hydroxycut pills. This combination had sped up the rappers' heart rate. 69 says that he's taking the weight loss pill is because of all the weight he gained in prison. He said that he exceeded over 200 pounds. He has lost 30 since his release to probation.