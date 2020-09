Take a look at all the features on Big Sean's DETROIT 2

Sean Don's Detroit 2 tracklist is here and the album is dropping tomorrow night!

WHY WOULD I STOP?

LUCKY ME

DEEP REVEERENCE ft. Nipsey Hussle

WOLVES ft. Post Malone

BODY LANGUAGE ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Jhene Aiko

STORY by Dave Chappelle

HARDER THAN MY DEMONS

EVERYTHING THAT'S MISSING ft Dwele

ZFTO

GUARD YOUR HEART ft. Anderson .Paak, Earlly Mac, & Wale

RESPECT IT ft. Young Thug & Hit-Boy

LITHUANIA ft. Travis Scott

FULL CIRCLE ft. Key Wane & Diddy

TIME IN ft. Twenty88

STORY by Erykah Badu

FEED

THE BADDEST

DON LIFE ft. Lil Wayne

FRIDAY NIGHT CYPHER ft. Tee Grizzly, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dogg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce 5'9" & Eminem

STORY by Stevie Wonder

STILL I RISE ft. Dom Kennedy