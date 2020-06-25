TABC depending on 'concerned citizens' to crack down on overcrowded bars and restaurants

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) has a statewide crackdown called Operation Safe Open which launched last weekend. The purpose of the operation is to make sure that bars and restaurants are operating within the state mandated compliance set by Governor Greg Abbott.

Last weekend the operation had suspended 17 bars' operating license in Texas due to not following health protocals aimed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Now, TABC is calling on the public to step in and assist them with reporting any overcrowding and not following health protocols. Those who witness any actions such as operating at full capacity, breaking health protocoals or not social distancing can submit a tip to TABC.

- Email: complaints@tabc.texas.gov

- Call: 1-888-THE-TABC (1-888-843-8222)

- Download the free TABC app to report

“Our goal throughout Operation Safe Open is to encourage Texas businesses to operate safely," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said in a news release. "Only those businesses which put their customers’ lives in danger will face penalties.”