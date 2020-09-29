T.I. is getting ready to drop a brand-new album soon

T.I. is back with a brand new upcoming album. This marks the first album since his last project Dime Trap dropped two-years ago in 2018.

The title of Troubleman31's new 11th studio album The Libra has duel meaning. One it is honoring TIP's 40th birthday as a Libra whose birthday's fall between September 22nd and October 22nd. Secondly, it is an acronym for The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta.