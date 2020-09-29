T.I. is getting ready to drop a brand-new album soon
Dedicated to all of the Libra's out there!
By: Univision,Sep 29, 2020 – 11:19 AM EDT
T.I. is back with a brand new upcoming album. This marks the first album since his last project Dime Trap dropped two-years ago in 2018.
The title of Troubleman31's new 11th studio album The Libra has duel meaning. One it is honoring TIP's 40th birthday as a Libra whose birthday's fall between September 22nd and October 22nd. Secondly, it is an acronym for The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta.
To celebrate T.I.P.'s birthday that happened on September 25th, he dropped "Ring" featuring Young Thug with a cameo from Gunna.
