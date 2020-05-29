T.I. calling on people not to spend one dollar on #BlackOutDay2020 in response to the police killings

Hip hop artist, actor and songwriter T.I. pretty much is calling for people to not spend one cent anywhere. In a social media post he describes people from all walks of life, including African, Native Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanics, and all people of color not to spend on July 7, 2020 titled #blackoutday2020.

T.I. also broke down the figures of how much the impact is going to cost the economy.

He wants the economy to feel the impact from people who care about the murders, lynchings and oppression of people of color.



T.I.'s post had inspired other rappers to do the same and also sharing T.I's post such as Juicy J.