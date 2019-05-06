98.5 The Beat
SZA, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott collab for "Power Is Power"
"Watch me burn it down."
Univision,May 6, 2019 – 11:09 AM EDT
SZA, The Weeknd and Travis Scott are all in for their tribute to "Game of Thrones" collaboration titled "Power Is Power."
The visuals directed by Anthony Mandler was inspired by the final season of the hit show "Game of Thrones." Ice and snow fall down on the house of XO as The Weeknd opens up the video. SZA wears a crown setting things afire. Travis Scott makes his appearance all decked out in amor assuming the throne in the dramatic scene.
"Power Is Power" is one of the official tracks to the Game of Thrones soundtrack For the Throne which includes Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Rocky, Joey Bada$$, Ellie Goulding, Lil Peep, and Chloe x Halle.