SZA, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott collab for "Power Is Power"

SZA, The Weeknd and Travis Scott are all in for their tribute to "Game of Thrones" collaboration titled "Power Is Power."

The visuals directed by Anthony Mandler was inspired by the final season of the hit show "Game of Thrones." Ice and snow fall down on the house of XO as The Weeknd opens up the video. SZA wears a crown setting things afire. Travis Scott makes his appearance all decked out in amor assuming the throne in the dramatic scene.