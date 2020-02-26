Sza and Justin Timberlake team up for 'On The Other Side'

Coming straight from the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, "On The Other Side" is a disco type of song written by Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, Sarah Aarons, and SZA. Both Timberlake and Göransson produced this song.

The Daniel Russell directed music video takes us back into the 90's with the classic fisheye lens. Sza shows it all off in a shimmering bodysuit while Justin shakes it down in the giant disco ball.